Kaspersky Lab is a world leader in the field of information security. Last year, Kaspersky adopted a new HR positioning: “Humans in life. Heroes at work.” The Lab team is made up of normal people: one makes terrible coffee, another is stuck in traffic or can’t dance – but together they know exactly how to protect the world from cyberthreats.

We helped the Kaspersky Lab team convey a new concept to potential employees through visual communications at every stage of interaction with the brand: from job search to onboarding in a new workplace.