Ann Podvoiska

Modal window

Ann Podvoiska
Ann Podvoiska
Hire Me
  • Save
Modal window navigation fields product settings modal window fintech web design minimal clean ui
Download color palette

Hey All,
I happy to share screen around the with the establishment of the company accoun. I solved this within a modal to not distract the user too far from the main UI and to navigate faster within the application.

Services I provided:

— Product research
— UX Wireframes
— User Interface design

Want to see more in the future?
Don't miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble.

Ann Podvoiska
Ann Podvoiska
Product design and creative direction
Hire Me

More by Ann Podvoiska

View profile
    • Like