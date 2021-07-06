Matthias Vancoillie

👁 Visual Rave

👁 Visual Rave monochrome party rave visuals visual clothing brand icon design streetwear eye icon eye logo eye design brand identity brand identity design icon monogram brand branding logo
Second concept for Visual Rave, this is an passion project in collaboration with @NiekVDoorn

👁 Visual Rave
