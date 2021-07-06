Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
SUBHENDU ROY

WANTED POSTER

SUBHENDU ROY
SUBHENDU ROY
  • Save
WANTED POSTER mostwantedposter vintage poster poster logo design illustration graphicdesign brandidentity branding
Download color palette

TRANSFORM A PHOTOGRAPH INTO VINTAGE WANTED POSTER .I would love to hear your feedback on this layout, color scheme, texture…

SUBHENDU ROY
SUBHENDU ROY

More by SUBHENDU ROY

View profile
    • Like