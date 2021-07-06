Faruqe Miah

AURA Crowdfunding Website Landignpage Redesign

Faruqe Miah
Faruqe Miah
  • Save
AURA Crowdfunding Website Landignpage Redesign webapp ui website ui webapp funding website crowfunding app design mobile app design uiux design landing page design landing page landingpage uiux ui ux ux design website ui design ui design
Download color palette

Hello Everyone…
Here is AURA Crowdfunding Website Redesign
I hope you like it!
Feel free to share any feedback.
Don't forget to follow me.
Do you want to Design or Redesign Website, Mobile app or webapp?
Just through a message.
Contact - mhfaruk5@gmail.com

Faruqe Miah
Faruqe Miah

More by Faruqe Miah

View profile
    • Like