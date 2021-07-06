Lady Designer

"BRAZILIAN FLAME" Product Catalog Design

"BRAZILIAN FLAME" Product Catalog Design catalog hire designers inspiration social media post design illustration logo animation 3d c4d motion graphics flyer magazine design graphic design booklet design brochure design branding catalog design
"BRAZILIAN FLAME" Product Catalog Design. The main goal was to simplify the present of Hair Waxing design by simplifying the color Scheme and adding more Picture to the entire content so imagery came to the main focus and easy to learning

Design: Product Catalog | Print Ready | E-Catalog
Tools: Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop
