Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Narueporn Saisombat

✏️ Capturing the 'boring' lifestyle pt. 2

Narueporn Saisombat
Narueporn Saisombat
  • Save
✏️ Capturing the 'boring' lifestyle pt. 2 lifestyle food vector illustration graphic design flat illustration design
Download color palette

This is part 2 of Capturing the 'boring' lifestyle. Here I am again presenting a vector illustration featuring what I do in my everyday life. This time I included what I eat such as fruits, biscuits and sometimes cocktails🍹.

♡ Follow my Instagram @b_e_an_artist

Narueporn Saisombat
Narueporn Saisombat

More by Narueporn Saisombat

View profile
    • Like