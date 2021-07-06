🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The law in Canada to legalize edibles is officially implemented. However, there are still barriers and orders you need to be mindful of, especially if you’re not at the legal age. You should be 18 and above to possess, consume, and purchase cannabis in Canada. Furthermore, everybody in your group must be of legal age―sharing or giving it to minors is considered a crime.
https://solaceedibles.org/canada-to-legalize-edibles-how-and-why-it-was-implemented/