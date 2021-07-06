Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tyler Hunt

Halloween Kills [2021] | VHS Concept

Tyler Hunt
Tyler Hunt
Halloween Kills [2021] | VHS Concept autumn slasher horror cinema film universal blumhouse halloween kills halloween vhs tape vhs product design concept design photoshop mockup
The base artwork for this was created as a poster concept back in February 2020 for the upcoming release of the film, but I wanted to give it a VHS tape concept as well. I'm actually quite amazed how close my concept art matched the actual poster design Blumhouse went with for the release (not saying they ripped it off, but next time just pay me to do it guys!)

This VHS concept continues the vintage look with worn edges and a heavy orange color aesthetic, a staple of the autumn look expected of the Halloween season.

Tyler Hunt
Tyler Hunt
