Halloween Kills [2021] | VHS Concept

The base artwork for this was created as a poster concept back in February 2020 for the upcoming release of the film, but I wanted to give it a VHS tape concept as well. I'm actually quite amazed how close my concept art matched the actual poster design Blumhouse went with for the release (not saying they ripped it off, but next time just pay me to do it guys!)

This VHS concept continues the vintage look with worn edges and a heavy orange color aesthetic, a staple of the autumn look expected of the Halloween season.