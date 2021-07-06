Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cass Wood

PARASITE

Cass Wood
Cass Wood
  • Save
PARASITE texture parasite posterdesign filmposter film design simple graphic design branding
Download color palette

I was experimenting with textured backgrounds for this film poster design in order to give the design a distressed look.

Cass Wood
Cass Wood

More by Cass Wood

View profile
    • Like