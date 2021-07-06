Deposit calculator

Дизайн депозитного калькулятора/ Calculator Day 004

Подсказка по дизайну ...

Создайте калькулятор. Стандартный, научный или специальный калькулятор для чего-то вроде ипотеки? Это для телефона, планшета или веб-приложения?

Design Hint...

Design a calculator. Standard, scientific, or specialty calculator for something such as a mortgage? Is it for a phone, a tablet, a web app?

