Bronca é sobre a estrada das pessoas, a luta, auto afirmação do indivíduo, a

busca pelo espaço e lugar de voz de quem não era ouvido e hoje prevalece, é a

rua.

A pesquisa foi feita com base na expressividade da rua, dos eventos de hip-

hop, nas festas, nas rodas de rima e as batalhas de break, o chão onde os b-

boys e as b-girls dançam, no ambiente, poluição, no caos e na beleza das ruas e

paredes da cidade. E é claro, minha própria interpretação e história com esse tema.

Esse é um projeto de identidade visual desenvolvido durante o curso Decodificando Identidades na Aprender Design.

-

Bronca is about people's history, the struggle, the search for the individual's identity, the search for a safe space and the voice of those who were not heard and today are all we can hear about.

The research was based on the expressiveness found on the street, the underground and mainstream dance battles, the environment of the boys and b-girls, the pollution, chaos and beauty of the streets. And of course my own interpretation, feelings and history with this theme.

This is a visual identity project developed during the Decodificando Identidades course at Aprender Design.