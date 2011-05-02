flopreynat

Buzz Lightyear

flopreynat
flopreynat
  • Save
Buzz Lightyear buzz lightyear photoshop illustration
Download color palette

A little Photoshop exercise to stay in shape and a cool and fun opportunity to work on textures such as skin, fabric, eyes, pupils, hair...etc
Long way to go but my little friend Buzz Lightyear here is slooooooowwwwwly taking shape. It's obviously not the result that will count in the end, but the route I used to complete this little workshop. More rebounds to come

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2011
flopreynat
flopreynat

More by flopreynat

View profile
    • Like