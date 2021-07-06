Maria Gracia Acogido

Daily UI Day 2 - Credit Card Checkout

Daily UI Day 2 - Credit Card Checkout ux branding website app ui design
For Challenge #2 of Daily UI (Credit Card Checkout Page), I decided to go for an online vinyl record shop.

Tool: Figma
Source image: Unsplash

#DailyUI

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
