Traditional Coffee Label Design

Traditional Coffee Label Design design flatdesign graphicdesign adobe illustrator vector logo branding illustration product design label design vintage vintage design heritage flat illustration
This design I do for the Kotagedhe coffee label back 2019. Inspired by the architecture and ornaments I found in many buildings around the street. I put a slice of their touch in this design. Kota Gede also known as Pasar Gede is an archaeological site in Yogyakarta that contains the remains of the kraton (palace), the royal graveyard, and royal mosque of Mataram, dated from the late 1500s and early 1600s.

