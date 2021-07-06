Narueporn Saisombat

✏️ Capturing the 'boring' lifestyle

Here is a vector illustration captured what went into my everyday lifestyle. Very simple and to me quite boring. I also featured some of the activities I do such as listening to music and doing laundry, as well as drinking tea and coffee.

