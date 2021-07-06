Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Grafikri Studio

COFFEE SUNSET - LOGO DESIGN

COFFEE SUNSET - LOGO DESIGN art illustration vector wave sun sunset coffeeshop coffee design branding brand design brand identity logo
This vintage-style logo has a coffee sunset concept, where the shape of the coffee can be seen in the circle with curved lines forming the letter "S", while for the sun it can be seen from the shape of the line that forms the sun's light.

Need logo design & branding Identity services?

Please contact me at
email: aliffikri001@gmail.com
website : grafikristudio.com
Instagram : @grafikri.std

