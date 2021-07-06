Mohamed Mustafa

Redesign OLX Arabia App

Hello friends, I want to share with you my latest work whole days ago.
This a part of the Redesign OLX Arabia App that I did it in my free time, more screens coming soon.

The current OLX design is still very simple,
In this new design, I try to offer a fresher design plus an elegant and luxurious color composition, giving a strong, firm and confident impression in line with the future goals of OLX Arabia App

Press L if you like it 🤘🖤

Contact with me: MohamedMustafa201169@gmail.com

