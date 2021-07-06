Daaridna

Restaurant menu icons sugar-free drink food soup cafe vegan gluten-free hot red line restaurant menu icon logo set collection vector illustration graphic design
Set of 25 restaurant menu icons includes food and drink types, seasonal offerings, and special labels such as gluten-free, vegan, or spicy. I chose a displaced fill, which acts as a color fill and light and shade for the icons. And I also added open lines as accents on the form and giving a modern look.

My favorite soup casserole icon is so cozy <3

