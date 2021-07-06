Light Mode and Dark Mode SignUp Page

Hi Dribbblers, I have made this Dark mode and Light mode page using Figma and Adobe Illustrator. Do let me know how you like it. Please comment for any suggestions.

Thanks ! :)

You can visit my website for more information : https://richabanka.webflow.io/

Here is a link to the Prototype :

https://www.figma.com/proto/JzcEfhGDtgJ2DZjztMSn6M/Untitled?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=8%3A78&viewport=2533%2C-1364%2C2.0405049324035645&scaling=scale-down