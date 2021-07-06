Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Richa Banka

Light Mode and Dark Mode SignUp Page

Light Mode and Dark Mode SignUp Page dark mode vs light mode light mode dark mode signup login branding vector ui adobe illustration illustration design animation figma
Hi Dribbblers, I have made this Dark mode and Light mode page using Figma and Adobe Illustrator. Do let me know how you like it. Please comment for any suggestions.
Thanks ! :)

You can visit my website for more information : https://richabanka.webflow.io/

Here is a link to the Prototype :
https://www.figma.com/proto/JzcEfhGDtgJ2DZjztMSn6M/Untitled?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=8%3A78&viewport=2533%2C-1364%2C2.0405049324035645&scaling=scale-down

