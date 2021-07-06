Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Music Album Cover Design for Moon Whispers

Music Album Cover Design for Moon Whispers music album music cover design album cover digital painting graphic design 2d art 2d identity branding vector illustration digital art digital design
Moon Whispers was an album for poetic and sensual musics. The album had an aesthic and feminine vibe as well and the artist was looking for a dreamy concept of a woman moving towards the moons whispers.

If you're looking for fresh and new designs contact us today!

