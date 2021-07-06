aswathi venkatesan

Cosmo Smart cards

aswathi venkatesan
aswathi venkatesan
  • Save
Cosmo Smart cards theme mobile branding ui app card figma card design
Download color palette

Smart card zoom in from cosmo theme UI
Hope you will like it
THANK YOU!!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
aswathi venkatesan
aswathi venkatesan

More by aswathi venkatesan

View profile
    • Like