Olla Wallet | Tier 3

Mobile crypto wallet application. "Tier 3" is representative of data from research of current Crypto Natives, including DEX and NFT support. Application layout uses vertical sizing derived from golden ratio calculations, with most elements on a 6 column grid. This provides maximal access to feature set w/o inducing cognitive overload.
Dark Mode [vigorously displayed] is a combination of 3 dark blues that play well with the other colors in the primarily pastel-ish palette.
More detail/data at www.jbfentner.design