Zerocalls brand identity
Zerocalls is a call bloker android app. It can easily block calls and messages from unwanted, private (hidden, anonymous) or unknown numbers.
Concept:
- Phone
- Number 0

For inquires:
↗️Instagram
📩 se7enbrands.design@gmail.com

