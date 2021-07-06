Macle Custom Logotype

Subrata Das

Hello Everyone,

Day 2- Macle custom wordmark concept exploration for a Language/voice
Translator Device as well as a tech brand. Designed by Subrata Das.

Currently, I am looking for logo & branding projects.

Business inquiry: subrata_dass@outlook.com

Thanks

