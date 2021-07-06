E-Commerce Application for Floral Businesses

Hi, everybody!

Today we would like to present these screens of our floral business application. We tried to stick to the basics and stay minimalistic, while incorporating the client's unique vision into the final product. It was a tough line to toe, but we're rather proud of how it turned out!

The client business is that of a florist, and the application allows the clients to sell their product and the user to select the quantity, quality and shipping speed of the product they buy, giving them a smidge of customizability.

What do you think of the product? Let us know!