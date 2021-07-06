Richa Banka

Dark Mode Vs Light Mode

Richa Banka
Richa Banka
  • Save
Dark Mode Vs Light Mode ui adobe illustration illustration design animation figma
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers, I have made this Dark mode and Light mode page using Figma and Adobe Illustrator. Do let me know how you like it. Please comment for any suggestions.
Thanks ! :)

You can visit my website for more information : https://richabanka.webflow.io/

Here is a link to the Prototype :
https://www.figma.com/proto/JzcEfhGDtgJ2DZjztMSn6M/Untitled?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=8%3A78&viewport=2533%2C-1364%2C2.0405049324035645&scaling=scale-down

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Richa Banka
Richa Banka

More by Richa Banka

View profile
    • Like