Porto. Architecture illustration.

Porto. Architecture illustration. architecture travel digital painting urban art cityscape city illustration colorful city europe illustration procreate art digital illustration digital art hand lettering travel illustration architecture illustration portugal porto
The Portuguese city of Porto, known as the birthplace and place of production of port wine. A magical city on the banks of the Douro River. Cozy, bright, and very hospitable town. This illustration was inspired by my wonderful visit to Porto last year.

