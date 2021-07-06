Martian Labs Logo Design

Very happy to work with the awesome team over at Martian Labs to create a logo for their marketing agency. Martian Labs is a member of the Albatross Ventures family and specializes in working with startups and growth-stage companies. This work was completed last year - just getting around to posting it now 😊.

This was a geometric concept focused on a simplified, perspective planet view. There's also representation in the scene, which can be viewed as Mars (red) = Martian, Earth (dark blue) = competition, star (light blue) = clients. The overlapping portion represents working with clients while the perspective view adds distance between Martian and competitors.

