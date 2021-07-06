SimbirSoft

Car Sharing | App Design

SimbirSoft
SimbirSoft
  • Save
Car Sharing | App Design simbirsoft map design figma service interface app ux animation car sharing car neon
Car Sharing | App Design simbirsoft map design figma service interface app ux animation car sharing car neon
Car Sharing | App Design simbirsoft map design figma service interface app ux animation car sharing car neon
Download color palette
  1. Preview..mp4
  2. picture-01.png
  3. picture-02.png
  4. picture-03.png

🥁 Hello!
We're back with a new case - a service with clever logic and interesting design.
We have done the research and the analysis, as well as the prototypes and the design system.
Using a simple user-friendly interface, you can manage the cars rented, monitor their condition, and communicate with tenants.

🔭We are looking for new projects to work on!
📬Send us your proposal: request@simbirsoft.com

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
SimbirSoft
SimbirSoft
We Create Digital Masterpieces 🤩

More by SimbirSoft

View profile
    • Like