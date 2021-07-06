Prathyusha

Relaxo, an imaginary app about meditation

Prathyusha
Prathyusha
Relaxo, an imaginary app about meditation
I created an instagram post for an imaginary organization, relaxo, a group of certified mental health professional who provide tutorial on meditation and other activities which help people to connect better with themselves.

I used blue and green to convey a peaceful mood for the brand.

I got the pattern from patternz. I also experimented with 2 different fonts and they came together so well. ( Sporting Grotesque and Montserrat)

Connect with me:

Linktr
Twitter
prathyushaguduru28@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Prathyusha
Prathyusha

