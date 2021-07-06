Handmade portraits. Website design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi guys! Today I did a preliminary design of a landing page for a portrait painting studio. Hope you enjoy it and feel free to leave your feedback! :) Don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to subscribe to dribbble @dyakovvvv account for tons of awesome designs.
Want to partner with us? Submit your business request to andrey.dyakov@icloud.com