Anna

Поверь сердцу (Believe to your heart)

Anna
Anna
  • Save
Поверь сердцу (Believe to your heart) colourful letters liquid lettering typography illustration procreate illustration quote design design illustration handlettering lettering procreate art digital illustration typography graphic design digital art
Download color palette

Lettering phrase in Russian Поверь сердцу (Believe to your heart) in the form of liquid letters. A colored puddle of bright colors forms a quote.

Anna
Anna

More by Anna

View profile
    • Like