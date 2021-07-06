Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Prathyusha

Social Media Post Design - Therpaize, An imaginary organization.

Prathyusha
Prathyusha
  • Save
Social Media Post Design - Therpaize, An imaginary organization. illustration branding graphic design
Download color palette

I created an instagram post for an imaginary organization, therapize, a group of psychologists who provide therapy for those who are battling with mental health issues during the global pandemic.

I used yellow and pink to convey a peaceful mood for the brand.

I got the illustration from undraw. I also experimented with 2 different fonts and they came together so well. ( Sporting Grotesque and Montserrat)

Connect with me:

Linktr
Twitter
prathyushaguduru28@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Prathyusha
Prathyusha

More by Prathyusha

View profile
    • Like