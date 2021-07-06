Social Media Post Design - Therpaize, An imaginary organization.

I created an instagram post for an imaginary organization, therapize, a group of psychologists who provide therapy for those who are battling with mental health issues during the global pandemic.

I used yellow and pink to convey a peaceful mood for the brand.

I got the illustration from undraw. I also experimented with 2 different fonts and they came together so well. ( Sporting Grotesque and Montserrat)

Connect with me:

Linktr

Twitter

prathyushaguduru28@gmail.com