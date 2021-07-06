Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Water Alert App

Water Alert App ui vector app design water alert app screens app ui mobile app branding
The user interface of “Water Alert App” is out! Now enabling users with daily regular reminders to drink water, set their daily water intake goal and log every ounce of water taken in just a tap. Do you love the UI of the app? Comment below!

If you need more info about Water Alert App, you can mail us at info@codiant.com

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
