Shapiro - Publishing agency logo design

Shapiro logo design

Hey mates !!!! 👋

Shapiro is a publication company which focuses on publishing minimal photographs and articles. The requirements for the logo is pretty simple. Minimalism is the primary requirement. So a super clean elegant and classy logo will match the requirement perfectly.👌

The symbol or actual mark is the complication here🙄. There is no sufficient data to understand their need. So i put forward multiple questions to understand client's taste and requirements. Its is an modernism based company so modern work of symbol would do. Initially I tried multiple badge + leaf designs and finally came up with this.

This concept visualize two things ( BOOK and EMBLEM ).✅

When it comes to minimalism only dark colors works great. But we can't use black since it is an publication company the books of publications are printed in black and white mostly to follow their motive minimalism. So a color that'ss should stand out from the book pattern and should express elegance and class. That's why i went with COBALT blue color.💙

