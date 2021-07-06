Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Manuel Rosin

Pomo d'Oro - Lettering Logo

Manuel Rosin
Manuel Rosin
  • Save
Pomo d'Oro - Lettering Logo calligraphy letters handwriting lettering illustrations packaging pizza logo illustration graphic design design creative branding brand identity brand design
Download color palette

Pomo d'Oro - Rebranding
-
To make the brand unique I did some lettering and illustrations that will then create a pattern for the packaging.
Both of them are the key elements of Pomo d’Oro’s brand identity.
They create the tone of voice and represent the brand’s purpose in a fun and playful way in any kind of communication.
-
Check the full project on my Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/116442135/Pizzeria-Pomo-dOro-personal-project-

Manuel Rosin
Manuel Rosin

More by Manuel Rosin

View profile
    • Like