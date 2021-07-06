Pomo d'Oro - Lettering Logo

Pomo d'Oro - Rebranding

To make the brand unique I did some lettering and illustrations that will then create a pattern for the packaging.

Both of them are the key elements of Pomo d’Oro’s brand identity.

They create the tone of voice and represent the brand’s purpose in a fun and playful way in any kind of communication.

Check the full project on my Behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/116442135/Pizzeria-Pomo-dOro-personal-project-