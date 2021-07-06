Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

MR. AGUS'S CV

Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
  • Save
MR. AGUS'S CV cvdesigner graphicdesigner maulanaikhsanh cvprofesional professionalcv cvsimpel simplecv cvmodern moderncv desaincurriculumvitae curriculumvitaedesign desaincv cvdesign daftarriwayathidup curriculumvitae cv
Download color palette

MR. AGUS'S CV

CV design for one of my seniors in college Mr. Agus Sudarno.

The CV design concept is inspired by CV designs that I often see on LinkedIn, simple but competitive.

In designing the CV, I also discuss with the client, trying to find the advantages of the client so that the CV has a high "selling value".

Thank you Sir for your trust,
wish you always healthy and successful.

See full project at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122941733/MR-AGUSS-CV


Thank you!
Graphic Designer
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

More by Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

View profile
    • Like