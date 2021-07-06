🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
MR. AGUS'S CV
CV design for one of my seniors in college Mr. Agus Sudarno.
The CV design concept is inspired by CV designs that I often see on LinkedIn, simple but competitive.
In designing the CV, I also discuss with the client, trying to find the advantages of the client so that the CV has a high "selling value".
Thank you Sir for your trust,
wish you always healthy and successful.
See full project at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122941733/MR-AGUSS-CV
Thank you!
Graphic Designer
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan