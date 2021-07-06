MR. AGUS'S CV

CV design for one of my seniors in college Mr. Agus Sudarno.

The CV design concept is inspired by CV designs that I often see on LinkedIn, simple but competitive.

In designing the CV, I also discuss with the client, trying to find the advantages of the client so that the CV has a high "selling value".

Thank you Sir for your trust,

wish you always healthy and successful.

See full project at

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122941733/MR-AGUSS-CV





Thank you!

Graphic Designer

Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan