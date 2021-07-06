Grafikri Studio

"S" FOR SIRKUIT LOGO DESIGN

"S" FOR SIRKUIT LOGO DESIGN typography vector logo brand identity brand design branding design
The monogram of the "S" logo depicts the shape of the racing circuit and is taken from the initial letters of the word "Circuit".

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
