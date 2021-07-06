Anastasiya Yesina

Payment platform concept

Anastasiya Yesina
Anastasiya Yesina
  • Save
Payment platform concept web design figma adobe xd finance payment platform typography ux design ui design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble 🔥
Here's my new shot.
I want to share with you the concept that i created for the payments platform Ayden.

Hit "L" if you like it and feel free to give me some feedback. Thank you!

Feel free to reach out and contact me here 👇
nastyanastyaon@gmail.com
Telegram

Also follow me on 👇
Instagram

Anastasiya Yesina
Anastasiya Yesina

More by Anastasiya Yesina

View profile
    • Like