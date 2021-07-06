Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
tubik

Habit Builder Stats

tubik
tubik
Hire Us
  • Save
Habit Builder Stats stats dark theme utilities habit builder habit tracker habits mobile app user experience user interface mobile ui mobile application app design interaction design studio interface ui ux graphic design design
Download color palette

Check the new app design project from our team. This time it's a mobile application helping users to build new habits and supporting their consistency which is crucial for success in this case. Stylish interface in the dark theme, with solid visual hierarchy and intuitive navigation for users of any age – that's what we aimed at. Here you can check the screens showing the stats and details about particular habits. Stay tuned to see more!

Also, welcome to read about types of buttons in user interfaces, check the best practices of UI animation for mobile apps, learn how to reach UX design consistency, and review the collection of diverse mobile app designs.

Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Habit builder app tubik design
Rebound of
Habit Builder Application
By tubik
tubik
tubik
Design for awesome experiences and bright brands
Hire Us

More by tubik

View profile
    • Like