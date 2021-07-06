Habit Builder Stats

Check the new app design project from our team. This time it's a mobile application helping users to build new habits and supporting their consistency which is crucial for success in this case. Stylish interface in the dark theme, with solid visual hierarchy and intuitive navigation for users of any age – that's what we aimed at. Here you can check the screens showing the stats and details about particular habits. Stay tuned to see more!

