Espresso Coffee Shop Logotype

coffee logo cafe logo espresso logo persian logo arabic logo
Hi there!
When I wake up in the morning, I just can't get started until I drink a cup of coffee. Here's the logotype I did for a coffee shop. Please let me know what are your thoughts.

👉 Let's make a logo together!
📧 Email me at farhadghnm@gmail.com

