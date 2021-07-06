Ethanolamine Market Size and Share Analysis

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ethanolamine Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global ethanolamine market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The market is growing due to the expansion of application scope, such as corrosive inhibitors and construction chemicals for metal safety. The personal care industry is expected to be influenced by consumer awareness, and rising per capita income will drive demand growth in emerging economies such as Latin America and Asia-Pacific. New applications, such as wood preservation and agrochemical processing, would open up new business opportunities. End-use applications such as gas treatment and metal cleaning will drive market growth in the coming years, with gas treatment applications driving the market forward.