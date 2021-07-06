Simon Givois

App icon exploration

Simon Givois
Simon Givois
Hire Me
  • Save
App icon exploration soccer gold gamification crypto currency app mobile app icon ui design crypto
Download color palette

// Unsolicited redesign

Exploration around Sorare, a company mixing gamification, soccer and crypto currencies.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Simon Givois
Simon Givois
Product designer
Hire Me

More by Simon Givois

View profile
    • Like