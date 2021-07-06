artbysugu

Monoline Letter S Logo for Sale

artbysugu
artbysugu
  • Save
Monoline Letter S Logo for Sale s s logo letter s monoline lettermark typography icon logoforsale logodesign logotype symbol vector design logo unused logo ready made logo premade logo branding morden illustration
Download color palette

LOGO FOR SALE - BUY NOW

Logo perfect for a company with S initials.

Click Here to purchase my other logo design - LogoGround shop

Click Here to purchase my other logo design - ScaleBranding shop

Click Here to purchase my other logo design - LogoStack shop

● This logo will be sold once.
● Copyright transfers to the buyer.
● Professional customization included.

Follow me on BEHANCE & INSTAGRAM

Thanks for watching!!!

artbysugu
artbysugu

More by artbysugu

View profile
    • Like