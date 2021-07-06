Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sahil Jagtap

Glassmorphisim #DailyUI #002

Sahil Jagtap
Sahil Jagtap
  • Save
Glassmorphisim #DailyUI #002 glassmorphism website design ui logo ux vector mobile illustration icon branding
Download color palette

Finished width my second design for #dailyUI #002. triedout something new..

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Sahil Jagtap
Sahil Jagtap

More by Sahil Jagtap

View profile
    • Like