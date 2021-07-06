Brian White

Cassowary Branding and Bag

Cassowary Branding and Bag
Coffee plantation logo mark and initial packaging. Stamp alludes to the strike of the Cassowary bird with centered coffee plant cherry to the bean. "Strike Bold, Not Bitter".

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
