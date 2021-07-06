Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hita

transport app for Paniz Co

Hita
Hita
  • Save
transport app for Paniz Co transport taxi design blue app adobexd ui
Download color palette

this app lets you reserve a regular transportation service to your school, work or any place you need to go regularly. also if you use this app for your children, you can track the location of the driver online.
this UI was made by the request of Paniz Taxi's software team and I used Adobe Xd

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Hita
Hita

More by Hita

View profile
    • Like