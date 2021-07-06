Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
José Alberto Rodríguez

N.O.V.A. Legacy icons

illustration design ux ui mobile games ios icons gui game ui
This is part of a set of icons I made for our game N.O.V.A. Legacy.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
