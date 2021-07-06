Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eric Lee

Vi The Barberdoll

Eric Lee
Eric Lee
Hire Me
  • Save
Vi The Barberdoll sticker merch traditional tattoo hair straight razor rose lady head logo design typography badgedesign branding illustrator illustration graphic design
Vi The Barberdoll sticker merch traditional tattoo hair straight razor rose lady head logo design typography badgedesign branding illustrator illustration graphic design
Download color palette
  1. VTBD-1.jpg
  2. VTBD-2.jpg

Pretty lady head and some hand drawn type for Vi The Barberdoll

Eric Lee
Eric Lee
Freelance graphic design, branding & illustration.
Hire Me

More by Eric Lee

View profile
    • Like